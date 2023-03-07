Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Discover how vitamin E capsules can help you achieve glowing skin

Vitamin E is a ubiquitous ingredient in skincare products, ranging from sunscreens to moisturizers to anti-ageing serums. This is due to its remarkable properties that work wonders for the skin. As a potent antioxidant, vitamin E nourishes the skin and fights against free radicals that can cause cellular damage and hasten the ageing process. Additionally, vitamin E has the ability to fade scars, including acne scars, post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, and age spots. Its numerous benefits can leave your skin clear, healthy, and smooth while keeping it looking youthful.

Ways to incorporate vitamin E capsules in your skincare:

1. Vitamin E Skin Cream

For an easy and practical way to incorporate vitamin E into your skincare routine, consider adding a vitamin E capsule to your night cream. Simply whip up the mixture, and your very own vitamin E-enriched skin cream is ready to use. This method is less messy and time-consuming than using a concentrated serum, and you only need to do it once without any further worries. Additionally, you can also add vitamin E to your body lotions to create vitamin E-enriched body lotions.

2. Acne and scar treatment

Due to its antioxidant properties, topical application of vitamin E can effectively treat acne and fade scars and pimple marks. Furthermore, it can speed up cell regeneration and aid in treating wrinkles. To take advantage of these benefits, puncture vitamin E capsules and apply the oil daily to your scars.

3. Treat sunburn

If your skin is sunburned or irritated from being out in the heat for an extended period, you can soothe it with vitamin E oil. Simply break open 2-3 vitamin E capsules to extract the oil, then mix it with yoghurt and lemon juice to create a mixture to apply to your skin. After applying the mixture all over your face, allow it to dry before rinsing it off. This remedy will help calm and relieve your burnt skin.

4. Vitamin E skin serum

To use vitamin E as a skin serum, simply open a capsule and extract the liquid, then apply a small amount onto your clean palms and dab it onto your face. It's important to avoid using too much, as vitamin E oil is sticky and oily, and may leave your face feeling greasy. To reduce wrinkles and hydrate your skin, puncture vitamin E capsules daily and gently apply the oil around your eyes, forehead, and mouth. This will help improve your skin's texture and reduce wrinkles on your face.

