Festive mehendi gone wrong? Dermatologist warns against adulterated henna cones Dermatologist Dr Gurveen Waraich shared on Instagram that adulterated mehendi is causing pigmentation, blistering and allergic reactions. Experts warn against “black henna” with PPD and stress the need for safer, natural alternatives.

New Delhi:

Dermatologist Dr (Major) Gurveen Waraich recently took to Instagram to raise an alarm about adulterated mehendi. In her video, she explained that what is sold as “henna” today is often not pure and can trigger serious skin reactions. Given that the festive season is right around the corner, it is crucial to pay attention to her warning.

“Are you sure you’re using the real one and it’s not the adulterated version? Henna, the core component of Indian celebrations, is unfortunately not henna anymore. There is so much adulteration, pigmentation, blistering, and allergic reaction. We see multiple cases every season (sic),” Gurveen said in her social media post. Let's dig deeper!

Signs your mehendi may not be safe

Avoid “black henna”

Dr Waraich warned against so-called black henna, saying it is not natural and often contains harmful chemicals like PPD.

Check the ingredient list

She advised people to stay away from products listing indigo or PPD. “Literally run in the opposite direction,” she said.

Notice colour and texture

According to her, genuine mehendi should look slightly yellowish-green, similar to matcha. When water is added, it should turn dark greenish, not jet black. Cones that promise an instant dark stain are also a red flag.

Why PPD is harmful

Adding context, dermatologist Dr Swetha Sridhar explained that paraphenylenediamine (PPD) is a chemical often used in hair dyes, not meant for direct skin application.

“The concern is that PPD is not meant for direct skin application. On sensitive skin, it can trigger strong allergic reactions, ranging from redness and itching to severe blistering. In some cases, repeated exposure can even make a person permanently sensitive to hair dyes and similar chemicals in the future,” she said.

What to do if you react to mehendi

If someone develops burning, itching or redness, doctors advise washing the paste off immediately with mild soap and water and using a cool compress.

“If blisters, swelling, or spreading rashes develop, it is important to seek medical help without delay. A dermatologist can prescribe treatment, such as topical steroids or antihistamines, or even oral steroids, to control the reaction and prevent complications. Always consult your dermatologist before using henna/hair dyes,” Dr Sridhar said.

While mehendi remains a beloved part of Indian celebrations, experts caution that adulterated products can be dangerous.

