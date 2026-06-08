Waxing, shaving or laser? Dermatologist rates which hair removal method is the safest

New Delhi:

Hair removal is one of those grooming habits that most people rarely think twice about. Whether it is waxing before a holiday, threading during a salon visit or reaching for a razor in a hurry, many of us simply stick to whatever method feels familiar.

But according to dermatologist Dr Sandesh Gupta, not all hair removal techniques affect the skin in the same way. In an Instagram video, the dermatologist ranked various hair removal methods based on their safety, effectiveness and potential impact on the skin. The ranking has attracted interest from social media users seeking advice on how to remove hair without harming their skin.

Waxing and threading receive average ratings

Waxing is one of the most common hair removal methods, but Dr Gupta believes it comes with certain drawbacks. According to Dr Gupta, waxing can contribute to acne and folliculitis, a condition in which hair follicles become inflamed. For this reason, he awarded waxing 5 out of 10. Threading received a similar score. While it has been used for decades, the dermatologist noted that repeated pulling of the skin may contribute to skin stress and irritation over time.

Shaving may be safer than many people think

Shaving often carries a reputation for causing thicker or darker hair growth, but experts have repeatedly clarified that this is a myth. Dr Gupta described shaving as a safe method of hair removal and said it does not damage the hair. However, he pointed out that the results are temporary, meaning regular maintenance is required.

Where epilation fits in

Epilation also received a mention in the dermatologist's rankings.

According to Dr Gupta, epilation can be particularly useful when laser hair removal is not effective, especially in areas where the hair has turned white or grey. While it may not be suitable for everyone, it can be a useful option in specific situations.

Why did Laser rank the highest

Among all the methods discussed, laser hair removal received the strongest endorsement. Dr Gupta described laser treatment as a safe option when performed using a good-quality machine and awarded it 9 out of 10. The specialist explained that laser treatment can significantly reduce hair growth, making it one of the most effective options available.

However, dermatologists recommend consulting a qualified specialist before undergoing laser treatment to determine whether it is suitable for your skin type and hair colour.

Hair removal creams were ranked last

Hair removal creams ranked at the bottom of the list, receiving just 2 out of 10. According to the dermatologist, these products can cause skin irritation and increase skin sensitivity, making them potentially harmful despite their convenience. He also warned that frequent use may increase the risk of skin infections.

Trimmers deserve credit for safety

Trimmers received 6 out of 10 and were described as a safe method for managing unwanted hair. Although they do not provide long-lasting results, Dr Gupta noted that they can be used regularly without causing significant damage to the skin.

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