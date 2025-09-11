Radiant like a goddess: Dermatologist-approved skincare tips for Navratri glow up This Navratri, let your skin shine as bright as the celebrations. Dermatologist Dr Soujanya Dhulipala shares expert skincare tips, from cleansing and hydration to festival-ready boosters, to help you achieve a natural, radiant glow during Garba nights.

New Delhi:

Navratri is more than just nine nights of celebration; it’s a season of colour, dance, and vibrant energy. Your skin also deserves to sparkle with the same cheerfulness as the Garba nights. After all, it is that time of the year when Navratri requires a little extra glow!

To achieve the natural festival glow, we contacted Dr Soujanya Dhulipala, Consultant Dermatologist at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery Centre, Hyderabad. Here are some practical dermatologist-approved skincare tips given by her to shine bright this festive season.

Cleanse, exfoliate and prep your skin

Dr Dhulipala really emphasised starting with the basics: “Cleanse every day with a mild cleanser to rid dirt, sweat, and oil, especially after dancing late in the night. Follow this with gentle exfoliation twice a week to sweep away dead skin cells. This not only reveals a brighter complexion but also allows serums and moisturisers to work more effectively.”

Hydration is key

According to her, hydration is the secret to glowing skin: “Drink plenty of water throughout the day, and use a non-comedogenic moisturiser or gel cream with hydrating ingredients like vitamin C or hyaluronic acid. These keep the skin plump and radiant. And don’t forget your sunscreen during daytime events, it’s essential to prevent tanning and dullness.”

Festival-ready boosters

Lifestyle choices can make a visible difference, too. “Good sleep is underrated. It helps you avoid dark circles and puffiness, which no makeup can completely hide,” Dr Dhulipala points out. She also adds: “Don’t ignore your hands and nails, keep them nourished with hand creams so your look feels complete.”

For those interested in professional options, she suggests gentle treatments for an extra edge: “Some of my patients opt for Profhilo. It’s a hydrating injectable that stimulates collagen and elastin for firmer, smoother skin over time, without looking artificial.”

Dr Dhulipala sums it up beautifully: “The spirit of Navratri is about self-love and celebration. When your skin is healthy and hydrated, you don’t need to rely heavily on makeup or highlighters. Your natural glow will speak for itself.” This festive season, follow these simple steps and let your skin radiate with the same energy as the Garba beats, luminous, confident, and goddess-like.

