Boosting Hydration to Moisturization: 5 reasons to add soaked almonds to your daily skincare routine

Soaked Almonds: A Perfect Daily Skincare Ritual

Soaked almonds are an often overlooked aspect of one’s beauty and health routine, though rich in many nutrients. The simple yet powerful tool is a perfect addition to your skincare routine as it can improve your skin from its complexion to the innermost barriers, preventing it from dryness and other negative effects.

Protects Skin from Cell Damage

Almonds contain a variety of vitamins and minerals such as vitamin E, calcium, magnesium and riboflavin which have benefits such as strengthening your skin barrier, glowing skin, cellular regeneration and repair and more. These nutrients also further protect the skin from free radicals or oxidative damage. This helps in delayed ageing and ensures the inner skin barrier remains healthy, leading to a radiant glow on your face.

Boosts Hydration

Soaked almonds are high in water content, allowing the skin and body to remain hydrated in the summer heat. As most skincare experts say, a hydrated skin is the key to overall glow and skin health. It also helps boost enzymatic reactions and ensures that the chemical balance of the skin and moisture is retained. Furthermore, excess water content helps flush out toxins and promote circulation.

Improved Collagen Production

Almonds are rich in Vitamin E, which is the key ingredient to boosting collagen production. Collagen, a protein present in the skin, helps retain the elasticity of the skin and the structure. Furthermore, it helps decrease the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, supporting collagen synthesis and contributing to firm and stronger skin barrier.

Anti-Inflammatory Properties

The natural health supplement contains multiple antioxidants such as omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin E, polyphenols and more which reduce inflammation. Through soaked almonds, you can reduce oxidative damage to the skin and de-accelerate ageing. These benefits help calm inflammation and protect your skin from environmental stress to promote clear, youthful and healthy skin.

Moisturisation

Almonds contain many healthy fats such large quantities of monounsaturated fats. These fats aid in moisturising the skin from within the biochemical layer and heal its natural texture from within. Furthermore, it also helps hydrate the skin and prevent possible dryness, irritation and flakiness.

Indulge in this natural skin supplement everyday for some incredible results!

