Bangalore based model Shweta Maurya wins Mrs Worldwide- Glory Beauty 2022 title

Shweta Maurya, a Bangalore-based model, and fitness celebrity has made India proud by bagging the title of "Mrs Worldwide - Special Queen Ambassador “ and a subtitle of “Mrs Worldwide - Glory Beauty “ at the prestigious International pageant Mrs. Worldwide 2022 which was held at Singapore. Shweta Maurya belongs to the South Indian part of India as she is from Bangalore, which is renowned for its culture and tradition. After completing her graduation in Hotel Management, B.A, M.A., B.Ed., and PGDBM, she thought of making a statement for all women and becoming their inspiration by contributing to the glamour and fitness field. She proudly calls herself an Ultra Marathoner, Model, and Entrepreneur.

Shweta Maurya is the mother of two school-going children. She is not just a beauty pageant holder but also an ex-corporate employee, a businesswoman, an educationist, and a hands-on homemaker. She is a businesswoman who is deeply into construction and land development and a fitness enthusiast, wellness consultant & model by passion. Shweta Maurya also won an International Award - Best Role Model of the Year 2020 at WOW Awards, a UK-based organization. She was also awarded TNEE Fit Mom Of The Year 2020 Bangalore by The Nilgiris Epic Eventz.

Undoubtedly, Shweta Maurya has achieved a lot in her life, but she believes that the love and identification that she has achieved from the renowned fitness and glamour platforms across India is surpassing to all extent. She is the brand ambassador and pacer of many runs. She is an exceptional and hard-working yoga enthusiast and wellness consultant, holding a spot in the Book Of World Records for modeling multiple times in a row.

Shweta Maurya is not only the “Mrs. INDIA – I am Powerful – 2019” worldwide ambassador, but the 1st Runner-Up of Mrs. Nilgiris 2018 – QUEEN OF HILLS. She won two sub-titles “The Fitness Icon” and “Most Popular award”. She was also awarded the Asia Pride Award by the reputable Government of India. The only thing that kept Shweta Maurya going is the belief that she had in herself.

Being a hardworking woman, Shweta Maurya is blessed with some amazing people who are always ready to support and motivate her at every juncture of her life. It’s a dream of millions of women to become or serve as role models for many others. She has definitely achieved that feat.

