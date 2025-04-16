Are you washing your hair in right way? Expert shares effective routine to cleanse your scalp The way we take care of our hair, similarly, it is important for us to take good care of our scalp too. In this article, an expert has shared some tips for cleansing your scalp properly.

New Delhi:

Many people concentrate on maintaining healthy, beautiful hair, but they often overlook the need to take care of their scalp in order to achieve healthier hair. This is funny because that's where the hair grows, says Dr Saru Singh, MBBS, DALM aesthetic consultant and doctor.

Taking to Instagram on April 6, Dr Saru posted the video titled ‘How many times a week should you wash your scalp?’ and said, ‘Your scalp is skin. It sweats, gets oily, holds bacteria, reacts to weather, and, yes — needs care just like your face does.” She further explained that she has seen patients with dry flakes from over-cleansing and others with buildup from under-washing.

According to the doctor, knowing your scalp type is more important than the product you use. “Does your scalp feel greasy in 2 days? That’s your clue. Does it flake after washing? Your barrier might be stripped. Does your hair feel heavy and dry? Time to tweak your routine. Start small. Wash right. Rinse well. And trust me, your hair will thank you,” she added.

How many times a week should you wash your hair according to your scalp type?

Try cleaning your scalp at least three or four times a week if it is sweaty and oily.

Don't wash your scalp more than twice a week if it's dry. But if you exercise, you may need to do it more frequently.

Use an anti-dandruff shampoo at least once a week if you have dandruff.

Apply a shampoo that suits your scalp type, and always apply a conditioner after washing your hair, the doctor said. Keeping your hair in check and hydrating it are crucial.

Finally, she said, “I cannot stress enough how much a silk pillowcase can change your hair game, so invest in one today.”

ALSO READ: Fed up of oily scalp and dandruff in summers? Know causes and easy ways to get rid of it