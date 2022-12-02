After Mrs Dubai Universe 2021, Indian origin Pamala Serena Rull crowned Mrs UAE World 2022 | PHOTOS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM amala Serena Rull crowned Mrs UAE World 2022

Leaving no stone unturned with her hard work, Indian-origin Pamala Serena Rull has added one more golden feather to her cap. The Mrs. Dubai Universe 2021 has won the title crown as Reigning Mrs. UAE World 2022. Bringing a difference, Pamala Serena Rull continues to inspire everyone with her work. As she bagged international acclaim, she is now set to represent the UAE Delegate globally in Las Vegas. She feels blessed to add one more glory and is ecstatic to be invited to the World Stage pageant.

Pamala has been a resident of the UAE for more than a decade. Bringing a tremendous experience about the culture and heritage of the country, the beauty queen has envisioned taking her work to a global level and representing the UAE on the world stage. With her roots in London, England, Pamala Serene Rull is of Indian origin with a degree in Psychology from the University of London. Holding experience working as an entrepreneur in the UK and Dubai, Pamala Serena Rull has often supported communities and women's campaigns against domestic abuse. Through her work in the beauty and fashion industry, she aims to extend her support to thousands of causes and initiatives across the world.

After winning the coveted title of Mrs. UAE World 2022, Pamala said, "I am a British-Indian woman with a heart filled with culture and emotion derived from the UAE. We represent a culture of perfection together. I have been lucky and working hard toward my goals. My inner strength has always led me towards my aim, and I am looking forward to representing the UAE on the global stage."

Furthermore, this year has been a game-changer for Pamala Serena Rull as she got crowned as Mrs. Dubai Universe 2021 in February followed by Mrs. UAE World 2022 in November. Earlier in 2021, the beauty queen spent her time promoting local businesses, schools, and clinics and empowering women from different walks of life. "Your experiences make you what you become in life. I am glad that I have shaped my career to bring an impact on society", said Pamala.

With the successful event, Mrs. UAE World 2022 expressed her gratitude. "It was an amazing experience to be a part of the event. I would like to congratulate my fellow contestants and wish the women a bright and successful future", she further added.

Some of the other awards bagged by Pamala Serena Rull include the Global Woman Award as 'The Successful Public Figure Award 2022', 'The Strong Woman's Award 2022' and 'The BeingShe Award for Best Woman of Influence 2022'. In addition, she is an official ambassador of Peace for the UN and has supported an array of charitable activities for women's empowerment.

