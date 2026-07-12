Acne or fungal acne? Dermatologist explains how to tell the difference during the monsoon

New Delhi:

While the monsoon might provide relief from the intense summer heat, it also creates the ideal conditions for skin issues to develop. If you've noticed sudden breakouts during the rainy season, don't assume they're all regular acne. Experts say the combination of humidity, sweat and excess oil can also trigger fungal acne, a condition that looks similar to acne but requires a completely different treatment approach.

Because the two conditions often appear alike, many people end up using the wrong skincare products, which can make the problem worse. According to Dr Anwesha Poddar, Dermatologist at Dr Anwesha Poddar Skin, Laser and Hair Clinic, recognising the difference early is key to choosing the right treatment and keeping your skin healthy during the monsoon.

Why do breakouts increase during the monsoon?

Skin breakouts become more common during the monsoon because humid weather leads to increased sweat and oil production. The combination of sweat, oil, dead skin cells and skincare products can clog pores, ultimately resulting in acne.

In addition, the humid environment created by the monsoon makes it easier for Malassezia, a yeast that naturally lives on the skin, to multiply excessively and cause fungal acne. Since both conditions tend to flare up during the monsoon, they are often mistaken for one another.

Acne vs fungal acne: How to spot the difference

According to Dr Poddar, there are a few clear signs that can help distinguish between the two conditions.

Regular acne

Regular acne usually appears as:

Blackheads

Whiteheads

Inflamed pimples

Painful cysts in some cases

Fungal acne

Fungal acne, on the other hand, typically presents as:

Tiny, uniform bumps

Itchy breakouts

Clusters of bumps rather than isolated pimples

Pimples on the forehead, chest, shoulders and upper back, particularly in areas where sweating occurs

These differences can be useful in identifying the condition, but it is always advisable to consult a dermatologist to confirm the diagnosis if breakouts persist despite home care.

What is different about the treatment?

While both conditions result in pimples, they have entirely different causes and therefore require different treatments. Over-the-counter acne medications are designed to unclog pores and fight acne-causing bacteria. However, they cannot treat fungal acne because bacteria are not involved. In some cases, using the wrong products may even worsen the condition.

Depending on the skin condition, dermatologists may recommend personalised treatments such as Harmony XL Pro, which is used for acne scars, skin rejuvenation and other aesthetic concerns.

Monsoon skincare tips to prevent breakouts

A few simple habits can help keep your skin healthier during the rainy season:

Cleanse your face gently after excessive sweating.

Use non-comedogenic moisturisers.

Avoid layering heavy, oily or occlusive skincare products.

Avoid picking or squeezing pimples, as this can increase inflammation and eventually lead to scarring.

Monsoon breakouts may not always be acne. Paying attention to symptoms such as itchiness and the way your skin responds to treatment can help you determine whether you're dealing with acne or fungal acne. If your skin continues to break out despite following a good skincare routine, it is advisable to consult a dermatologist for a proper evaluation.

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