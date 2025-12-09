Dermatologist warns: 8 everyday winter habits that harm skin and hair health Winter dryness, hot showers, and a few everyday habits can silently damage your skin and hair. Know about the eight common winter mistakes that cause dryness, breakage, and irritation and learn what a dermatologist recommends instead.

Cold, dry air and indoor heating can increase moisture loss from the skin barrier by up to 25%, leaving it drier, tighter, and more easily irritated during extremely cold winter months than in milder months. Researchers at the University of New South Wales found that people touch their faces an average of 23 times per hour. It might seem harmless, but in winter it lands on skin that's already under extra stress.

At the same time, low humidity and cosy-but-harsh fabrics can rough up the hair cuticle, causing more breakage, frizz, and dullness, according to experts at Harley Street Hair Clinic. In other words, the colder it gets, the less margin for error your skin and hair have, and everyday habits that seem minor can quietly do more damage than you think.

Here are 10 winter habits that could be quietly sabotaging your skin and hair health:

Taking Extra-Hot Winter Showers

Dissolves the skin's natural lipids and inflames the scalp.

Strips away the protective sebum layer from hair, leaving it dry and brittle.

Expert's Tip: Aim for lukewarm water, keep showers under 10 minutes, and moisturise within a few minutes of stepping out.

Skipping Water Because You Don't Feel Thirsty

Cold weather suppresses your thirst response, leading to less water intake.

Internal dehydration compounds the drying effects of winter on skin and hair.

Expert's Tip: Keep a water bottle at your desk and aim for at least 1.5 litres daily, even when not thirsty.

Going From Icy Wind to Overheated Rooms

Causes rapid constriction and dilation of blood vessels.

Worsens redness, flare-ups, and broken capillaries, especially on the cheeks and nose.

Expert's Tip: Use a barrier cream before going out and avoid sitting directly next to heat sources.

Living Under the Office Vent

Hot, forced air aimed at your face and scalp dehydrates skin and hair fast.

Exaggerates fine lines over time and makes makeup sit badly.

Expert's Tip: Move your desk slightly or redirect the vent, and keep a hydrating mist and lip balm nearby.

Winter Hats and Scarves That Rough Up Your Hairline

Beanies and headbands trap sweat and create friction along the hairline.

Wool and coarse acrylic cause breakage and worsen traction on fragile hair.

Expert's Tip: Line hats with silk or satin, and avoid too-tight styles to protect hair and forehead skin.

Forgetting SPF Because It's Grey Outside

Up to 80% of UV rays still penetrate clouds and bounce off snow and wet pavements.

Accelerates pigmentation, collagen breakdown, and long-term skin cancer risk.

Expert's Tip: A broad-spectrum SPF 30+ should be part of your morning routine all year round.

Overloading on Heavy Winter Products

Thick creams and oils can clog pores and trigger breakouts.

Causes scalp buildup and can suffocate rather than hydrate skin.

Expert's Tip: Add humectants like hyaluronic acid or glycerin first, then seal with a moderate moisturiser.

Over-Exfoliating to 'Fix' Dull Winter Skin

Harsh scrubs and frequent peels shred an already weakened skin barrier.

Creates a cycle of stinging, flaking, and more makeup to cover it.

Expert's Tip: Gentle exfoliation once or twice a week is usually enough in cold months.

