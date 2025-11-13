5 top cosmetologist-approved treatments to get that bridal glow Want that lit-from-within bridal glow? These five cosmetologist-approved treatments — from facials to advanced laser therapies — will help you achieve smooth, radiant, and photo-ready skin before your wedding day.

New Delhi:

Every bride dreams of glowing, flawless skin on her wedding day, a glow that feels natural, healthy, and confident. The secret doesn’t lie in last-minute fixes, but in nurturing your skin by blending Ayurveda with modern cosmetology.

Pooja Nagdev, Cosmetologist and Founder of Inatur's philosophy for brides, is to detoxify, glow and heal the skin from inside, rather than just working on the outermost layer. Let us explore a few signature bridal treatments that combine nature’s wisdom with science-backed results -

The Bridal Ubtan & Body Polishing Ritual - An Inatur favourite, this ritual uses a handcrafted Ayurvedic Ubtan infused with turmeric, sandalwood, rose petals, and saffron to exfoliate and brighten the skin naturally. It gently removes tan, improves circulation, and enhances the skin’s natural glow — perfect for brides who want a radiant, even-toned complexion without harsh chemicals.

An Inatur favourite, this ritual uses a handcrafted Ayurvedic Ubtan infused with turmeric, sandalwood, rose petals, and saffron to exfoliate and brighten the skin naturally. It gently removes tan, improves circulation, and enhances the skin’s natural glow — perfect for brides who want a radiant, even-toned complexion without harsh chemicals. Kumkumadi Glow Therapy - Pooja swears by the ancient Kumkumadi Tailam, known in Ayurveda as ‘liquid gold’. This facial treatment combines warm oil massage with marma stimulation to improve blood flow and boost natural radiance. It’s ideal for dull, dehydrated, or stressed skin — leaving it soft, plump, and luminous.

Pooja swears by the ancient Kumkumadi Tailam, known in Ayurveda as ‘liquid gold’. This facial treatment combines warm oil massage with marma stimulation to improve blood flow and boost natural radiance. It’s ideal for dull, dehydrated, or stressed skin — leaving it soft, plump, and luminous. Fruit Enzyme & Herbal Peel Facial - Instead of synthetic peels, Pooja recommends Inatur’s fruit enzyme-based facials powered by papaya, pomegranate, and Amla extracts. These peels gently remove dead cells, fade pigmentation, and enhance collagen production — giving you a natural, healthy glow without downtime.

Instead of synthetic peels, Pooja recommends Inatur’s fruit enzyme-based facials powered by papaya, pomegranate, and Amla extracts. These peels gently remove dead cells, fade pigmentation, and enhance collagen production — giving you a natural, healthy glow without downtime. Hydration Therapy with Botanical Boosters - For brides with tired or dry skin, Pooja suggests botanical hydration therapy, a gentle form of mesotherapy infused with aloe vera, hyaluronic acid, and Brahmi extracts. This treatment deeply hydrates the skin, restoring elasticity and giving a dewy, fresh look that lasts through all wedding events.

For brides with tired or dry skin, Pooja suggests botanical hydration therapy, a gentle form of mesotherapy infused with aloe vera, hyaluronic acid, and Brahmi extracts. This treatment deeply hydrates the skin, restoring elasticity and giving a dewy, fresh look that lasts through all wedding events. Ayurvedic Detox & Stress Relief Ritual - Bridal glow is not just limited to the face; it’s much beyond. The Ayurvedic detox therapy is inclusive of a body massage with essential oils such as neem or tulsi. And this is further followed by a steam ritual and a mask made with rose gel. This enables flushing out toxins, calming the mind and bringing a balanced inner glow.

Pro Tip from Pooja

The glow on the outside reflects your body’s balance. When you combine these therapies with an Ayurvedic diet that is rich in ghee, nuts, fruits, herbal teas, etc. Practice adequate hydration, quality sleep, and let nature show you the magic unfolding.

