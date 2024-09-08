5 surprising benefits of Phitkari for your skin, hair; know ways to use it

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 surprising benefits of Phitkari for your skin, hair

Phitkari, commonly known as alum, is a natural substance that has been used for centuries in beauty and skincare routines. This crystal-like compound is often overlooked but offers numerous benefits for both skin and hair. Let us explore five surprising ways Phitkari can enhance your beauty routine, along with how to use it effectively.

1. Tightens Skin and Reduces Wrinkles

Phitkari is known for its astringent properties, which can help tighten the skin and minimize the appearance of wrinkles. When applied to the skin, it stimulates collagen production, making your skin look firmer and younger.

How to use it:

Mix a pinch of powdered alum with rose water to form a paste.

Apply it gently on the areas where you notice fine lines or sagging skin.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes before washing off with lukewarm water.

2. Effective Remedy for Acne and Pimples

Alum's antibacterial and antiseptic properties make it a powerful remedy against acne. It helps in killing the bacteria that cause acne and reduces inflammation, promoting clearer skin.

How to use it:

Dissolve a small piece of alum in water.

Dip a cotton ball in the solution and apply it to the affected areas.

Leave it on for 20 minutes, then rinse off with cold water. Repeat daily for best results.

3. Reduces Dark Spots and Pigmentation

Regular use of Phitkari can lighten dark spots and hyperpigmentation on the skin. Its natural bleaching properties help fade blemishes and even out skin tone.

How to use it:

Create a face mask by mixing alum powder with lemon juice and honey.

Apply it evenly to your face, avoiding the eye area.

After 15 minutes, wash it off with warm water and pat dry.

4. Treats Dandruff and Strengthens Hair

Phitkari can help in treating dandruff, a common scalp condition caused by fungi or excess oil production. Its antifungal properties help cleanse the scalp and soothe irritation. Regular use can also strengthen hair follicles and reduce hair fall.

How to use it:

Dissolve a small amount of alum powder in water.

After shampooing, use the alum solution as a final rinse.

Massage gently into the scalp and hair. Let it sit for a few minutes before rinsing thoroughly with water.

5. Heals Cuts and Razor Burns

Phitkari is often used as an aftershave treatment due to its ability to heal small cuts, razor burns, and soothe irritated skin. It forms a protective layer that promotes healing while reducing the risk of infection.

How to use it:

Wet a small block of alum and gently rub it over the shaved or affected areas.

Leave it on for a few minutes before rinsing with cool water.

Phitkari is a simple yet effective natural ingredient that can elevate your beauty routine. Whether you're dealing with skin aging, acne, or hair problems, adding alum to your regimen can offer surprising benefits. However, always perform a patch test before using it extensively to ensure you don’t have any allergic reactions.

ALSO READ: Detox your kidney, liver with THESE 5 everyday morning habits