5 important products for your baby’s sensitive skin this summer

Your baby's skin is very sensitive.

Since the skin of preterm newborns, full-term newborns, and infants goes through a distinct maturation phase, skin care for this group of children must be personalized. The main goals of safe and effective skin care are to identify agents that potentially affect the skin barrier or cause systemic toxicity and avoid using them, therefore lowering the risk of thermoregulatory failure and protecting neonates from possible skin breakdown and loss of barrier function. Being a parent may trigger your worry and concern for your child at all times, but being a new parent comes with its own set of concerns, especially as the seasons change. You're always concerned about your baby's skin changes, especially during the summer. Heat rashes, diaper rashes, itchy and irritated skin, and other skin problems can occur when the temperature rises, causing pain.

As a result, it's critical to look after your baby's skin during the summer. Refreshing and rejuvenating the skin with products made with natural components keep it moisturized and reduces the effects of heat rashes and other skin problems.

Hence, it is essential that your baby gets adequate skin care during the early years of his/her life. To ensure that your baby has healthy skin it is important that the skincare includes some essential elements that help the baby in acquiring a healthy and hydrated skin. Especially during summers when the weather is hot and humid, it becomes even more important that you take extra care to make sure that the baby feels healthy from inside out. Here are 5 summer products for your baby’s sensitive skincare:

Hypoallergenic Baby Wash

Hypoallergenic Baby Wash gives your baby a calm and comforting bath by cleansing the skin and moisturizing it to bring out your little one’s baby-glow. Buy baby wash products that blend natural oils and plant extracts with skin-benefiting properties in a safe and gentle formula to wash away the grime and keep the skin nourished. At the same time, it must be tear-free and should be a 2-in-1 body and head wash so that the skin, scalp, and hair of your little one stays perfectly clean and soft all the time. It helps in balancing skin's pH and is a hypoallergenic Baby Wash which is absolutely safe for the vulnerable skin of infants.

Hypoallergenic and Non-comedogenic Baby Face Cream

In summers the skin of the babies often gets dehydrated and rough, hence, ensure that you always apply baby face cream that has natural ingredients that do not harm the baby’s skin. Baby face cream containing natural oils, milk protein, vitamins & fruit extracts helps in strengthening the moisture mantle of your baby’s face. It will help retain the natural softness and elasticity of your skin. It provides daylong moisturization that protects the sensitive facial skin from the harsh weather elements. Ensure that the baby cream is hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic which makes it absolutely safe for daily use. It must not contain mineral oil, paraben, phthalate, silicone, and other toxic chemicals.

Diaper Rash Cream

Diaper rashes crop up even in winters, but when it comes to summers your baby's skin tends to sweat even more thereby travailing diaper rashes. Diaper Rash Cream helps to restore, repair & moisturize the damaged skin of the nappy area. It also helps calm down the irritated skin and inhibits further skin damage. Ultra soothing cream helps form a transparent oil mantle on the skin.

Baby Mosquito Repellent Lotion

Mosquito bites can be extremely dangerous, specially for babies who are still developing their antibodies. Hence, having a Baby Mosquito Repellent Body Lotion is a must-have during summers. It contains a union of almost all essential oils to mask the body odor and ward off mosquitoes. By repelling mosquitoes present in the vicinity of your baby, it helps protect your child from mosquito bites and mosquito-borne diseases. It is a non-greasy lotion that absorbs rapidly into the skin to form a protective barrier. It works significantly like the regular moisturizing lotion with the additional benefit of shielding the baby from mosquito bites. Smearing the body lotion on your baby’s hands, legs and other exposed parts of the body forms a protective shield against the blood-sucking insects and related ailments.

Mineral Based Baby Sunscreen Lotion

If not a sunscreen spray you can also go for a baby sunscreen lotion. While many believe that sunscreen is only for summers, experts suggest that sunscreen must be applied at all times of the year. A mineral-based sunscreen lotion with SPF 50 and PA+++ protects the skin of babies from sunburn, tanning, and flaking and retains the natural texture and tone of the skin. It protects the skin of babies from the UVA and UVB rays of the sun. It forms a sweat and humidity-resistant, protective sunscreen barrier on the skin helping it retain its hydration and avoiding any skin damage.

(This article is attributed to Anita Hassanandani, Brand Ambassador, Mom and World)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)