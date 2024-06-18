5 essential skin care tips to keep your skin healthy and glowing during monsoon travel

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Essential skin care tips to keep your skin healthy and glowing during monsoon travel.

Travelling during the monsoon season can be both exhilarating and challenging. The rain-soaked landscapes and cooler temperatures offer a refreshing change, but the increased humidity and dampness can take a toll on your skin. As a young, modern dermatologist, I’m here to share essential skin care tips to keep your skin healthy and glowing during your monsoon travels.

When we spoke to Dr Sonali Kohli, consultant dermatologist, SR HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre, she shared a few essential skin care tips for monsoon travel.

Pack Waterproof and Lightweight Products

When travelling in the monsoon, it’s crucial to pack skin care products that can withstand the humidity and rain. Opt for waterproof and lightweight formulas, such as gel-based moisturizers and sunscreens. These products provide the necessary hydration and protection without feeling heavy or greasy on your skin.

Keep Your Skin Dry and Clean

The constant exposure to rain and humidity can make your skin a breeding ground for bacteria and fungi. Always carry a soft, absorbent towel to pat your skin dry whenever it gets wet. Using antibacterial wipes can also help keep your skin clean and fresh throughout your journey.

Use Antifungal Powder

To prevent fungal infections, especially in areas prone to sweating, apply antifungal powder. Focus on regions like the feet, underarms, and groin. These powders help absorb moisture and reduce the risk of infections, keeping your skin healthy and comfortable.

Stay Hydrated and Moisturized

Even with the humidity, your skin can get dehydrated due to travel stress and changes in climate. Drink plenty of water and use a hydrating facial mist to keep your skin fresh and moisturized. A light, non-comedogenic moisturizer will help lock in moisture without clogging your pores.

Choose the Right Clothing

Wear loose, breathable clothing made from natural fibres like cotton. This allows your skin to breathe and reduces the chances of sweat accumulation and irritation. Avoid tight clothing and synthetic fabrics that can trap moisture and cause discomfort.

