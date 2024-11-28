4 suprising benefits of eggs for winter skincare

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Benefits of egg for skin.

The most exciting season of the year isn’t complete without the perfect skincare routine to fight skin sensitivity, heat and dryness. Fortunately, there is a cheap remedy on the rise - eggs. Known for its nutritional benefit, here are a few reasons why you should consider adding it to your daily skincare routine this winter.

Acne and Blackheads Removal

Egg whites are best known for their sebum regulation abilities, controlling secretion and absorbing the excess sebum that is generated from sweat and pollution. Egg prevents harm to the epidermis by forming a barrier which protects it from rashes and harsh burns. Additionally, a combination of other ingredients may facilitate better cleansing and increased skin elasticity.

Skin Hydration

It is no secret that egg and skin hydration are connected. Eggs contain Vitamin B12 which maintains the skin’s natural moisture balance and aids in hydration. The nutrient also repairs the body tissue, protecting the skin barrier from further harm caused by the sun and pollutants. Egg also boosts stomach health, leading to a healthier gut and clearer skin.

Decreases Pores

EEggscontains Albumin, a nutrient which dries and tightens the skin, pulling out debris from pores. As a result, the pores shrink over time and lead to clearer skin. Furthermore, it also pulls out sebum from the skin, cleaning the pores and decreasing the chances of an outbreak.

Skin Complexion

Egg contains Vitamin D, best known to brighten the skin. It also contains Lutein and zeaxanthin which helps protect the skin and eyes from damage caused by UV rays. These two key nutrients, boost skin health and ensure you maintain a healthy complexion throughout the winter.

Potential Side Effects

While egg is a great ingredient to boost skin health, there are a few things to be careful about. Ensure that you do not receive an allergic reaction as some ingredients may be too strong or unsuitable for your skin. Additionally, too much egg white can cause a chemical imbalance in the skin’s surface layer leading to irritability. If you experience any such reactions, please visit your dermatologist for further consultation.

Head to your kitchen and make use of this easy and affordable skincare secret for healthy, glowing skin.