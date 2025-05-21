2015 vs 2025 Skincare: A skin doctor reveals what’s in and what’s out Skincare trends have evolved a lot since 2015. In this article, a skin doctor has mentioned what the new skincare trends are in 2025 and how they are helping to rejuvenate.

New Delhi:

In 2015, we were using apricot shells, coffee scrubs, and makeup wipes to scour our faces under the guise of skincare. With the business dominated by do-it-yourself tricks and viral YouTube trends that offered immediate gratification rather than long-term skin health, skincare back then felt more like trial and error. By 2025, skincare will have changed as a result of scientific studies, technical developments, and a better knowledge of the demands of the skin. We chatted with Dr Vanita Rattan, a global dermatologist and skincare brand founder, who explains the most significant developments in skincare over the last ten years and how it has improved in effectiveness.

Cleansing: Makeup Wipes vs Double Cleansing

Back in 2015, makeup wipes were our go-to for removing makeup. In 2025, double cleansing is the foundation of a proper skincare routine. Start with an oil-melting cleanser to easily remove makeup and SPF; follow this with a micellar gel wash to effectively cleanse any remaining dirt, oils, and debris from the skin.

Exfoliation: Apricot Scrubs vs Chemical Exfoliants

Physical exfoliation was one of the biggest, most damaging skincare trends of the last decade. With the 2015 mindset of ‘the rougher it is, the better my skin will look after,’ many of us turned to using harsh apricot, walnut, or coffee scrubs on our delicate facial skin. In 2025, chemical exfoliation has become the gentler alternative. Ingredients such as mandelic acid and lactic acid, combined with humectants, offer controlled exfoliation that smooths texture without damaging the surface.

Moisturising: Coconut Oil vs Ceramide-Rich Moisturisers

In 2015, coconut oil was the holy grail of the beauty community. It was sworn by hundreds of online creators as a natural, affordable solution at a time when organic, vegan, or cruelty-free options were limited. In reality, coconut oil contains zero actives and has a high comedogenic rating, meaning it can easily clog pores and trigger breakouts. As well as this, it forms an occlusive layer without supporting the skin’s natural barrier. Over time, this can disrupt the skin’s ability to retain moisture, leading to dryness, inflammation, and sensitivity. Today, we’re reaching for fatty moisturisers rich in ceramides, peptides, and humectants. Aside from hydrating the skin, they also help rebuild the skin barrier to support overall function.

Sunscreen: Barely Used vs Daily Essential

Sunscreen has always been the most essential step in any skincare routine, as it acts as the skin’s first line of defence against ageing, hyperpigmentation, and long-term skin damage. In 2015, sunscreens had thick, greasy textures and often left a visible white cast on skin of colour, which is why it was often skipped in routines. Since then, formulations have drastically improved and have become more inclusive to all skin types. Lightweight, blendable textures with zero white cast combined with better skincare education mean SPF is finally being treated as the non-negotiable it’s always been.

Anti-Ageing: DIY Coffee Scrubs vs Retinol

Coffee scrubs were hailed as an affordable anti-ageing solution in 2015 due to their antioxidant content and ability to boost circulation for a temporary glow. In 2025, we’re turning to ingredients that are clinically proven to work, like retinol antioxidant-rich serums and other stabilised Vitamin A derivatives, which stimulate collagen production. Unlike homemade scrubs, which can damage the skin barrier, retinol helps rebuild the skin, reducing fine lines and fading hyperpigmentation in the process.

Skin Tools: Jade Rollers vs Microneedling

While jade rollers do have the ability to reduce puffiness and boost circulation, the effects are temporary, often disappearing within 24 to 48 hours. In 2025, we’ve transitioned to science-backed clinical treatments, like microneedling and nano needling, to stimulate collagen production, improve skin texture, and enhance the absorption of active ingredients.

Mindset: Quick Fixes vs Long-Term Health

In 2015, skincare was driven by instant gratification, with harsh scrubs, strong peels, and quick-fix treatments promising overnight results (often at the expense of the skin’s long-term health). In 2025, we recognise that healthy skin begins with a strong, balanced barrier, not with harsh treatments or over-exfoliation. Today’s skincare focuses on working with the skin and strengthening its defences instead of chasing quick, short-term results.

