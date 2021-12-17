Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE What is the difference between Miss Universe and Miss World?

When we talk about beauty pageants, the names of two titles come on top-- Miss World and Miss Universe. If we talk about which one's the most prestigious and more important, both are equal. But if the two of them are compared in terms of success, then the latter gains more weightage. Counted amongst the two major beauty events, the two of them are organized internationally. Currently, Harnaaz Sandhu has received the title of new Miss Universe 2021 while Toni-Ann Singh from Jamaica is the Miss World.

One extra mark of distinction between the two large events is that Miss Universe advocates humanitarian reason and turns into a voice that achieves high-quality changes in the world. Miss World, on the other hand, advocates humanitarian troubles through 'Beauty With A Purpose.'

Miss Universe is based in New York City, United States while the headquarters of Miss World is in London, United Kingdom.

Armi Kuusela of Finland was the first Miss Universe who was delegated in 1952 while the first winner Miss World is Kiki Håkansson of Sweden. She was crowned in 1951.

Miss World was started in 1951 through Eric Morley, the late British millionaire entrepreneur who became known as 'Mr. World' after he based the beauty competition. The competition first started as a promotional event for Mecca, with income from the pageant being donated to charities.

Speaking about Miss Universe, the competition started in 1952, the year after Miss World was founded. But its origins can be traced again to the overdue Nineteen Twenties in Galveston, Texas, wherein the International Pageant of Pulchritude was commenced in a bid to promote the Texan city as a tourist vacation spot.

In the case of India, Miss Universe title has been received three times. For the first time by Sushmita Sen in 1994, Lara Dutta in 2000 and Harnaz Sandhu in 2021. Miss World was gained by India six times by Aishwarya Rai in 1994, Reita Faria in 1966, Diana Hayden in 1997, Yukta Mookhey in 1999, Priyanka Chopra Jonas in 2000, and Manushi Chhillar in 2017.