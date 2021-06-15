Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Top benefits of lemon for your skin and hair

Lemons have always been a fan-favourite when it comes to drinks, salads and foods. The zingy taste, refreshing aroma and bright yellow colour truly captivates all the senses. Plabita Sharma, National Training Manager, shares the benefits of this versatile ingredient used in body care for decades owing to its numerous natural benefits.

Lemons are an excellent source of Vitamin C, calcium and potassium all of which are known to improve the appearance of the skin, hair and nails too. One of the most common ways to consume lemons is the addition of lemon water in your morning routine; simple squeeze a lemon in lukewarm water and sip to help wake up your system, release toxins and add a zing to your step.

An easy cure for a dry, itchy scalp is to rub a lemon on it for instant effect. Lemons work great as an antioxidant, too, due to their richness in Vitamin C which helps fight free radicals and boost the immune system.

Whether you choose to integrate the fruit directly or by topical application -- it is a must have in your routine. The Body Shop's Lemon range is formulated with lemon essential oil -- a simple hardworking ingredient that is sure to purify and protect your body. This oil which is extracted from lemon peels beautifully carries the clean and crisp fragrance making it a sensorial delight like no other.

This top-to-toe range is fully vegan and combines steps which are either antibacterial, has intense cleaning or protecting care properties. The hair and body wash is a gentle formula that will help you feel squeaky clean as a shampoo and body wash in no time.

If you are on the move and need a quick burst of freshness, the Caring and Purifying Hair Mist will do just that without making the hair sticky or weighing it down. The lemon cleansing hand sanitiser is another one to pop in your bag to helps keep palms and pinkies clean and safe while you're on-the-go. It is formulated with 70 per cent alcohol and lemon essential oil -- and is clinically proven to kill 99.99 per cent of bacteria and virus. This range also includes a protecting hand and body lotion which contains Community Trade Shea butter from Ghana that will moisturize your skin and keep it hydrated for 72-hours. Your hands and body are definitely going to love this non-sticky, fresh-feeling formula.

Not only does it protect your skin but also cares for the environment. The packaging for all the products is 100 per cent recyclable and some also contain post-consumer recycled content.