The world has been battling through pandemics for two years now, pandemic has definitely made us all realize that how important our health is, taking care of your skin especially during the winter season equally becomes very important. It is very essential to moisturise your skin in this season. It has been seen that as the temperature goes down, our skin loses its moisture.

With brands coming and going, one thing that is always believed is that’s taking care of your skin. Vidhi Wadhwa, Founder of Bail naturals says, that as weather changes, one should also change the skincare routine. As the winter approaches, our skin and lips tend to be dryer at this time. Moisture is most important to the skin, as it helps us to keep the skin soft and smooth. Seasonal changes and lack of moisture in the air affect the skin, making it dryer. She suggests a few tips to take care of your skin during winters.

Moisturise daily and nightly

Cold conditions can strip skin of its natural moisture to make sure not to skip your skincare routine in the morning and at night. If you really don’t have the energy at the end of the day, find a moisturising make-up remover that will do the job for you.

Wear SPF

UV damage can affect your skin all year round, especially if it snows and the sunlight glares back onto you. Try investing in a tinted moisturiser with SPF to use as your foundation.

Invest in a humidifier

Chances are you’ll have the heating on full blast at home, which will suck out any remaining moisture in the air. Invest in a humidifier and have it on at night when your skin does the most replenishing work.

Drink plenty of water

Don’t replace your eight glasses of water a day with hot chocolate and lattes. Make sure you stay hydrated in the winter months and your skin will thank you.

Avoid hot showers and baths

It may be very tempting to stay in the shower for twenty minutes enjoying the warmth but hot water can strip your skin of moisture. Try and limit showers and baths to ten minutes and keep the water mid to lukewarm.

Keep wrapped up

Your mum was right about layering up in the wintertime. Wear a scarf that gives good coverage over your face and neck to avoid windburn.

Exfoliate your lips

Having lip balm handy is great for chapped lips but sometimes it might not do the job. To exfoliate a flaky pout, use a clean toothbrush and gently exfoliate to remove dead skin. Slather on nourishing lip balm afterwards to lock in moisture.

Use a good facial oil

In the summer you want to avoid oil-based products but in the winter, they will do your skin a lot of good. Use a radiance-boosting facial oil three times a week to banish dullness and replenish the top layers of your skin.