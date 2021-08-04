Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ _LYDSLIFE Reasons for the skin to turn red and tips to fix it

Facial redness is pretty common in today’s time. Redness or flushing occurs when there is vasodilation of the superficial blood vessels, a condition when blood rushes to the surface of the skin. There are many causes that can affect skin redness, from sunburn and allergies to rosacea and spicy food. Rosacea is a common skin issue that is a major cause for the skin to turn red and its symptoms in most cases include persistent flush or redness especially on the cheek area. It affects the face area and is more commonly found in light skinned women. Because an extra blood rushes to the skin’s surface to fight off irritants and encourage healing. Under this, the skin becomes red from exertion.

Extreme weather like hot summer days and the frigid winter are another reason for skin redness. Coming in contact with harsh sunlight and its UV rays can trigger redness and blood vessel dilation, and can heat up the skin and body overall. Contact Dermatitis and Eczema is one of the major reasons for Redness. It is known as the allergic reaction that is caused by the skin’s contact with foreign substances is termed as contact dermatitis. From any kind of fragrances, poison ivy or soaps and hair dyes can lead to these allergic reactions. It develops when something that touches either Irritates it and Causes an allergic reaction. Contact dermatitis usually appears on face.

Eczema that causes redness on the skin is also known as atopic dermatitis. It makes the skin extremely dry, itchy and scaly. Atopic dermatitis starts appearing on the feet, but is known to affect facial skin as well. Overuse of retinol can sometimes also cause redness. Overuse of any kind of retinoid creams on the skin makes the skin sensitive to the sun, which in turn causes redness on the face. Itching and Skin redness that starts appearing on the skin after exfoliating, is a sign that you are doing it too frequently.

Over exfoliation leads to redness especially when somebody has dry skin. Shingles is one of the major reasons for skin redness. Under this skin condition, a blister-like rash appears on the face and usually elsewhere on the body.

So, One can follow many skincare tips to fix these skin redness:

● Use Cool Water Bath or Cold Compress to treat skin redness. For heat, sunburn or rosacea-related redness, a cool bath is considered a great remedy to treat skin redness. Cool compress helps to reduce facial inflammation and give relief to sensitive skin.

● To treat any kind of skin redness due to weather change, using sunscreen with a high SPF helps to reduce the rash. Somebody who is using retinoid therapy should avoid excessive sun exposure and take precautionary measures like use of sunscreens for sun protection. You can use mineral sunscreens that contain zinc and titanium dioxide to provide a physical barrier to reflect UV-rays. Many kinds of chemical filters present in the sunscreen absorb the harmful rays and break down which can release heat and it can be a trigger for redness.

● Before buying any kind of skincare products, read the ingredients carefully and avoid alcohol-based products.

● Skin that is irritated as a result of dryness that causes skin redness. Replenish moisture and oil. Apply a product that contains glycerin immediately after shower to lock in the moisture.

● With sensitive skin, opt for hypoallergenic and fragrance-free options that don't irritate the skin. Use oil-based cleansers as they are able to remove the products on the face without the need for repeated scrubbing. Skip harsh exfoliators for that reason. Go for a gentle product that provides exfoliation and right after make sure to replenish the skin barrier with a ceramide product.

● Choose Fragrance-Free Products - For the sensitive skin type people that react to strong fragrances, look for hypoallergenic and fragrance-free products for the skin, which is prone to any kind of redness on application. Try to avoid usage of deodorants, skin creams and cosmetics with strong fragrances.

● Do not take hot showers especially for too long and replace them completely with lukewarm water baths.

● Foods that can increase blood flow to the skin can trigger redness should be avoided. Consuming spicy foods, alcohol and drinks that are hot in temperature, including tea and coffee can affect the skin redness, so always avoid it.

● Use Salicylic Acid or Glycolic Acid Peels - Glycolic acid peels remove dead cells from the surface of the skin, brightening the exposed layers. Applying Salicylic acid peels helps to treat redness and blemishes caused by acne.

● When applying makeup, pat your makeup not rub it, as the friction caused while rubbing can increase the redness. Always go for products that are specifically designed to tackle redness as well as gentle formulas.