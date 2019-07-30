Ran out of your make-up remover? Don’t worry, make it at home

Removing make-up can be a nightmare when one runs out of make-up removers. The face wash is, of course, never enough to remove the layers and layers of cosmetics products applied hurriedly or at leisure to hide the flaws or accentuate the perfections. To add to this are layers of impurities that have clung to our face through the day thanks to our polluted environs that are dehydrating our skin further by the minute. Here’s a DIY that can address your ordeals and who knows you may just cut down on this expense and start making and using your own home-grown product thereafter.

Here’s how to formulate your own make-up removers when you run out on the magic potion. The steps have been detailed by Nikita Upadhyay in “Roots to Radiance: Wholesome Beauty Solutions for the Millennial Life” (PenguinRandomHouse).

DIY Make-up Remover No. 1.

Aloe-Lavender Make-up Remover

3 tablespoons of aloe vera gel

3 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar

2 teaspoons of olive oil

A few drops of lavender oil

Olive oil alone can make for a fabulous make-up remover, but mixing it with these other ingredients works well as an astringent as well as a soothing gel. Mix the aloe vera gel, apple cider vinegar, olive oil and lavender oil and wipe off your make-up with a cotton ball.

DIY Make-up Remover No. 2

Eucalyptus-Rosemary Make-up Remover

½ cup water

2 teaspoons liquid castile soap

2 tablespoons rosemary oil

A few drops of eucalyptus oil

Eucalyptus oil has anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties and helps cleanse chemical residues without dehydrating the skin further. Add water to the soap and oils and wash off.

DIY Make-up Remover No. 3

Bergamont-Lemon Make-Up Remover

½ cup water

2 teaspoons baby shampoo or liquid castile soap

1 teaspoon coconut oil

2 tablespoons lemon oil

A few drops of mandarin oil

A few drops of bergamot oil

Mix water with baby shampoo, add oils. Use a cotton ball to erase the make-up.

Alternatively, you make a DIY cleansing milk at home. Mix raw milk, lemon juice, rose water and a few drops of almond oil together and wipe off your make-up with a cotton swab. You needn’t wash your face after using this potion. And, this is probably the only hydrant you need after wearing make-up through the day.

While cleansing the make-up is important, equally significant is to keep the make-up application brushes super clean and bacteria and fungus-free. Mix distilled water with a few drops of tea tree oil, and store it in a spray bottle. Spray this solution on your washed brushes after they have dried. Tea tree oil is used to treat fungal infections and fight blemishes and acne-causing bacteria.

