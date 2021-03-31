Image Source : FILE IMAGE Panchkarma to Kansya massage, Ayurvedic tips on beauty and wellness care post Holi

With celebrating the colours of festival, sometimes comes side- effects like rashes, irritation due to chemicals induced in colours. To rejuvenate and maintain your skin post-Holi, here are some Ayurvedic tips which will help you feel beautiful and relaxed. These simple home ayurvedic skin routines will help post Holi and make you feel beautiful.

Panchkarma DIY at home

According to Ayurveda Panchkarma DIY is called facial in an ayurvedic way. One should do it once in a week post-Holi. To do facial in the Ayurveda way, follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Apply rose water(cleanser) and remove it with a wet cotton.

Step 2: Apply body scrub made of: coarsely powdered masoor daal and chickpea, mix it with water. Let it dry. Massage gently with wet hands and later wash your face with water. This will remove dead skin and stimulate generation of new skin.

Step 3: Massage your face and neck for fifteen to twenty minutes with nourishing ayurvedic cream formula. Before applying the cream, start the massage with with rubbing ice all over the face. It will nourish and refine the skin. Gradually, fine lines and wrinkles will begin to disappear. The massaging action will promote blood circulation under the skin.

Step 4: Inhale steam with your head wrapped by towel. The steam can be taken by using a home sauna equipment or from water boiling in a vessel. The steam opens the pores so that toxins under the skin gets released, improving blood circulation.

Step 5: Apply ayurvedic skin face pack. Apply it all over the face and let it dry for fifteen to twenty minutes. When it dries up completely, wash it off with cold water. Do not wipe the face with a towel. Allow the water to dry naturally such that the skin should absorb moisture from the water. Do not keep it for long time after drying as it can also remove natural moisture of your skin. The Pack nourishes the skin, tightens the pores of the skin and restores normal texture of skin, particularly in aged people.

Following this regime will keep one’s skin healthy and beautiful. Apart from this one can also take an Ayurvedic Kansya massage which is effective on skin post Holi. It is best for the ones facing dry post Holi.

Kansa face massage has a big focus on Marma points (acupressure points). Massaging these points with kansa wand helps to release energy in skin, releases tension, restore ph of the skin, increase blood flow circulation, also helps to revitalize and plump the skin, soften fine lines, de-puff the eyes, firm the jawline and cheekbones, and relax the neck, shoulders and helps in face lifting.

Follow these steps for Kansa massage:

1) Take steam on face

2) Apply cream with almond oil and apply on skin.

3) Massage with kansa wand all over the face, under eyes, cheeks, jawline, etc.

4) After massaging for 15 minutes, wipe out with water.

5) Next apply face pack

6) Keep it for 10 minutes and wash it off with cold water. This will make one’s skin feel refreshed and relaxed.

-By Dr.Smita Naram