Harnaaz Sandhu's Twitter bio reads 'Shine like the whole Universe is yours' and she proved it

After 21 years, India's Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu is the new Miss Universe. She represented India at the 70th Miss Universe 2021, held in Eilat, Israel. The model-actress has made the entire country proud by winning the crown. Sandhu is the third winner of the title from India, after Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta who won the prestigious spot in 1994 and 2000 respectively. Going through her Twitter bio, we read "Shine like the whole Universe is yours," and the 21-year-old proved it after the big win. Not just this, her last tweet before the big win, stated, "India, tonight we will shine! #MissUniverse #70thMissUniverse."

The Chandigarh-based model, who is pursuing her master's degree in public administration, was crowned by her predecessor Andrea Meza of Mexico, who won the pageant in 2020. While Paraguay's Nadia Ferreira, 22, finished second, South Africa's Lalela Mswane, 24, came third.

Beaming in joy, Harnaaz said "I am immensely grateful to the Almighty, my parents, and the Miss India Organization for guiding and supporting me throughout. Loads of love to everyone who prayed and wished the crown for me. Bringing the glorious crown back after 21 years to India is a moment of greatest pride."

Sushmita Sen, the first Indian woman to ever be crowned Miss Universe in 1994 in a glittering ceremony congratulated Sandhu and wrote, "#yehbaat 'Har Hindustani Ki Naz’ Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu #MissUniverse2021 #INDIAAAAAA. Soooooo proud of you!!!! Congratulations @harnaazsandhu_03 Thank you for representing India so beautifully, for bringing back the Miss Universe Crown to India after 21 years ( by a 21 year old, you were destined). May you enjoy every moment of learning & sharing this incredible global platform @missuniverse will provide you….MAY YOU REIGN SUPREME!!! My love & Regards to your Maa & family…bohut bohut Mubarak."

Harnaaz has also won Femina Miss India Punjab 2019. On June 15, the same year, she represented Punjab at Femina Miss India 2019 and competed against 29 others. She finished in the Top 12. She has also been seen in Punjabi films like 'Yaara Diyan Poo Baran' and 'Bai Ji Kuttange.'