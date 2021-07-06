Magical egg hair masks for lustrous hair that are worth a try!

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/_AMY_HAIRSTYLES Eggs are the magic hair mask for lustrous hair

We have always been told by dieticians to include eggs in our meals. Isn’t it? They are rich sources of selenium, vitamin D, B6, B12, minerals and the list go on. This versatile ingredient which is right in your refrigerator can give you amazing results when consumed or applied typically in your hair. Although they have a reputation of being smelly and messy but it’s worth a shot. Let us first look at what eggs contain and how you can use them effectively.

Why should you use eggs for healthier hair?

• Egg nutrition is immense. It contains vitamins like A, K, B, D and E.

• Vitamin A helps promoting the hair growth and minimizes the hair loss.

• Vitamin K helps in the prevention of hair fall and premature greying of hair.

• Vitamin B complex includes vitamins like B6, B7, B12, B3 which helps you to fight against hair loss and brittle dry hair.

• Niacin or vitamin B3 is also a crucial vitamin to cure thinning of hair.

• Vitamin E in eggs will keep the hair texture smoother and well nourished.

• Eggs are also rich in minerals like Selenium, sulphur, Zinc, copper, iron etc which all helps to keep the hair fall away.

How to make that perfect egg mask?

DIY 1. Nourishing Mask

Supplies:

1 egg

1 banana (mashed)

3 tablespoons of honey

3 tablespoons of milk

5 tablespoons of olive oil

1 Bowl

1 hair brush for application (optional)

Instruction: Combine all the ingredients in a small bowl and beat with a fork or whisk until a smooth paste. Apply this paste to your scalp and hair with your fingertips or hair brush. Leave it on for about 1 hour with your shower cap on and then rinse it with a mild shampoo. You can try this once a week.

DIY 2. Health boosting Mask

Supplies:

1 egg

2 tsp honey

2 tsp yogurt

1 bowl

1 hair brush for application (optional)

Instruction: Mix all the ingredients together in a small bowl and apply on your hair. Let it sink in for 60 minutes, then shampoo and follow up with good quality conditioner. Always use cold water while rinsing.

DIY 3. Moisture Mask

Supplies:

1 egg

3 tsp lemon juice

1 bowl

1 hairbrush for application (optional)

Instruction:

Mix these two ingredients thoroughly and apply on the scalp and hair as well. Gently massage the mixture into your roots for few minutes. Wash hair after 2 hours. Use cold water to wash this mask with mild shampoo. Try this once in a week along with few fenugreek remedies to control your hair fall.

DIY 4. Frizz-free Mask

Supplies:

2 eggs

1 tsp unflavoured mayonnaise

1 bowl

1 hair brush for application (optional)

Instruction:

Whip all the ingredients well and apply it generously from roots to the tips. Cover your hair with a shower cap and leave it for 20 minutes. Wash it off with some shampoo. You can alter this treatment by combining one egg with coconut oil or with argan oil. Follow the same instruction, once or twice a week.

- The author is Sareena Acharya, Artistic Head at Enrich