Know how to deal with signs of premature ageing?

Isn’t ageing fun with all those crow’s feet, sagging skin and dark spots? Sarcasm aside, Aging is a totally normal process everyone goes through. These are the normal physical signs of ageing that you expect to see when you reach a certain age. But what if you start noticing these signs of ageing much earlier than you anticipated? That’s called premature ageing and it’s a real bummer. Due to various environmental and lifestyle factors, our skin tends to lose its youthfulness over time. But with the right tips and tricks, you can banish ageing signs from your life.

How to prevent premature ageing skin:

Prevention is better than cure: Curate an anti-ageing skincare routine as soon as you bid adieu to your 20’s. Add anti-ageing products including good Vitamin C Serums to your skin care routine.

Avoid Sun: Sun plays a vital role in speeding up your skin ageing process. Protect your skin from the sun every day whether you are spending a day at the beach or running errands. Use a sunscreen that is broad-spectrum, SPF 30 (or higher), and water-resistant.

Use a moisturizer with anti-ageing properties: Toss your basic moisturizer and buy the one that has anti-ageing ingredients like Vitamin C, Ceramides and Peptides.

Use retinoids in skin care: Reduce fine lines and wrinkles by applying serums on your face that have retinoids in it.

Consume antioxidants rich food: ‘You are what you eat’, and there’s no second thought about it. If you are fond of all that junk food that is high on sugar and fat, you better push them aside and adapt to healthy eating patterns. Include foods that are rich in antioxidants like kiwis, strawberries, oranges, etc. in your diet.

Avoid Tanning: Both indoors and outdoors, tanning is the biggest mistake young women tend to make. The ultraviolet radiation will damage the elastin and collagen making the skin look discoloured and worse.

Avoid Stress and Stay Happy: Constant feelings of depression, anxiety and stress will make you look older than your actual age. Fretting over minor things and overthinking increase the level of cortisol or stress hormones inside your brain leading to mental and psychological disorders.

Exercise regularly: Light exercise even for half or one hour, be it a workout in the gym or a brisk walk in the park is extremely essential to maintain the glow. Exercising regularly improves your body's blood circulation and boosts your immune system which results in a youthful appearance.

Regulate the Sleep Cycle: Nothing works better for your body than a good night’s sleep. If you compromise your sleep for any reason, your ageing process will expedite well before time.

It’s never too late to Rewind!

Even people who already have signs of premature skin ageing can benefit from making these little changes. Altering your lifestyle will give your skin a chance to repair some of the damage.

The following article has been written by Dr Shilpi Behl, Cosmetologist & Co-Owner Avana Healthcare

