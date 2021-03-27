Holi 2021: Oiling to Apple Cider Vinegar, prepare and protect your hair with these tips!

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DSLRPHOTOARTIST Oiling to Apple Cider Vinegar, prepare and protect your hair with these haircare tips!

Holi marks the advent of spring in India and is celebrated with coloured powders and splashing water. This year, the festival of colours is being celebrated on March 29. But amidst all the enthusiasm, one can't forget that our hair can become dull and lifeless by the blatant use of artificial colours made with the help of chemical solvents and toxic agents.

Why is hair care important?

In previous times, the festival of colours was celebrated with flowers and gulal, but nowadays, Holi colours are prevalent. These colours are mostly synthetic and contain chemicals like lead oxide, copper sulfate, and mercury sulfite that can harm our hair and skin. Follow these pre-Holi hair care tips to maintain your hair's shine and gloss:

Apply a serum or leave-in creme to your hair to lock the moisture. Oil your hair using a combination of organic oils like olive oil, castor oil, or coconut oil. If you have a dry scalp or dandruff problem, add lemon to the oil mixture and apply it. Tie-up your luscious locks as open hair will get damaged more easily. Using a herbal shampoo to wash hair will eliminate toxic stuff without any side-effects. In case your scalp feels itchy, then apply a mixture of apple cider vinegar and water. If your scalp is too dry, you can use virgin coconut oil that promotes hair health.

It is advisable to use organic colours while playing Holi, or you can also make your own colours using ingredients from your kitchen, such as turmeric, beetroot, and spinach. Pay attention to your lovely hair, skin, and eyes, so you don't regret it later. Here's wishing you a happy and safe Holi.