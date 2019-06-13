Image Source : INSTAGRAM Here's how Mithila Palkar takes care of her curly hair

Actress Mithila Palkar loves her curls and feels that her curly hair has got her a lot of attention. There are just a handful of actresses in Bollywood with curly hair. Sometimes they need to straighten their hair or cut it short for films. Asked if she ever lost out on a role because of her hair type, Mithila told IANS via email: "Never. In fact, most directors I have worked with have vehemently opposed the notion of getting my hair straightened as well." Though she loves her hair and the way it looks, if there is a scenario where the role really demands a certain look, "I have no apprehension over cutting my hair".

"So, in a way, I feel my curly hair has got me a lot of attention and I don't mind it. I love the fact that my hair has a life of its own," added the "Karwaan" actress. For its maintenance, she says grandma's secrets are the best.

"She (grandmother) would always advise me to oil my hair regularly as it provides the necessary nourishment. I honestly believe that nourishment comes before styling, so nothing beats a good old hot oil 'champi'.

"Having said that, since each one of us has different hair and style preferences, the choice of hair products is critical. Make an informed selection of what really works for your hair," added the brand ambassador for Livon.

Humidity, Mumbai's monsoon can be crazy and take a toll on hair.

"With the amount of planned and unplanned travel I have, it is critical for me to treat my curls right on a daily basis. There are days when a shampoo/wash leaves my hair almost unmanageable, that's when a few drops of Livon serum do their magic in a few seconds," she said.