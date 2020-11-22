Hair care tips: Everyday Do's and Dont's for curly hair

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SAIYAMI Curly hair tips

Not many people understand the struggle of having beautiful curly locks. Those who have curly hair tend to go through a lot of problems like tangled hair, frizziness and more while maintaining them. Therefore, if not cared properly your hair can lose its strength and shine forever. So here we are with a few do's and dont's for you to manage your curly hair. Take a look

Do's

Keep your hair clean and moisturised

Always use a shampoo and conditioner suitable for curly hair. Hair products made for curly hair understand the hair type and have elements to help it retain efficient moisture

Use the pads of your fingers to cleanse in a circular motion

Doing this eliminates the frizz by blocking out any humidity or unhealthy moisture in the hair. Do not use your nails nor scrub too hard.

Always use leave-in cream if your curly hair gets frizzy and dry

Leave-in cream helps in moisturising, maintaining, and making your curls look graceful. Curly texture hair tends to be dry, dull, and frizzy. Usage of serum prevents the hair from getting frizzy. It also provides moisture so your locks can have bounce and sheen.

Always try to flip your head upside down while drying

Most people dry their hair wrongly, causing dullness, frizzy, and tangled hair. Never dry your hair bending backwards. Always try to flip your head upside down and with the help of towel scrunch it so that the towel absorbs the water. While you scrunch your hair, it will take shape and help in form curls.

Don'ts

Never comb your hair when it is dry.

It's a myth that wet hair should never be combed but the fact is when you comb or brush your hair before drying them it makes it them look silkier and softer.

Never forget conditioner.

Never leave your hair without conditioning them after washing with shampoo.It is mandatory!

Avoid using styling products

Use of styling products on your crown will turn your hair into a big, frizzy puffball.

With inputs from IANS.