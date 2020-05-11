As Gurugram reopens salons, here's list of precautions you should take to avoid getting COVID-19 infection

Image Source : INDIA TV Precautions and safety measures to take while visiting salon.

Gurugram has reopened salons in green and orange zones. The Haryana government has allowed beauty parlours and salons to operate across the state. On Monday morning, several salons opened with barbers and hairdressers serving customers while wearing PPE kits. Specific instructions have been given to these salons about the hygiene and sanitization norms which they have to follow strictly while operating. Those involved in the business of beauty will wear full PPE kits and gloves. Besides sanitisation process, norms on social distancing also have to be followed. Staff and customer capacity has been asked to keep low. While Mahendragarh and Rewari are under green zones, districts falling under orange zones include Nuh, Panipat, Panchkula, Palwal, Rohtak, Hisar, Ambala, Jhajjar, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, KarnaI, Jind, Sirsa, Yamunanagar, Fatehabad and Charkhi Dadri.

So, if you are the resident of the above-mentioned districts, then salons of your areas have been granted permission to operate. But, before you rush to get a beauty treatment, keep certain things in your mind. We have listed some precautions which you should take while you make a visit to salon. Following the below-listen safety norms will help you keep infection at bay.

Do not forget to wear a mask before venturing out, especially to a public place like salon. Wear whatever is available-surgical or cotton mask but make sure to cover your mouth and nose.

Don't use towel provided at salons. Take your own if possible.



Ask staff to use clean scissors, comb and other beauty products and equipments.



If any salon member hasn't worn gloves or mask, immediately ask them to do so.



Also, notice if any of them has symptoms of COVID-19 or not.



While taking massage or facial, ask salon member to open a fresh packet.



In case of using medicine or alum in case of a minor cut, think twice about its hygienic condition.



Take appointments so that you don't have to wait. In case you have to wait for your turn, make sure to wait outside the salon- if possible, then in your own car.



Make sure to sanitise your hand after getting out of salon. As soon as you enter your home, head straight to the bathroom. Wash your hand for 20 seconds with soap, wash your mask and take bath before doing household chores. Maintain a distance from your family members until you take a bath.





