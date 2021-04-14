Image Source : FREEPIK Exfoliate, prevent breakouts, hydrate: Holistic skincare tip for summers by Shahnaz Husain

Summer season is here! The parching tropical Sun and blistering winds are knocking on the door. While it’s a great time to enjoy ice creams and popsicles, it is also the season where you need to take extra care of your skin. Coupled with pollution, the scorching heat can take away your skin’s natural radiance. But don’t worry – there are plenty of ingredients available in your kitchen that can help you can keep your skin fresh and healthy.

1. Exfoliate with the honey scrub

On average, your body produces 30,000 to 40,000 skin cells in a day! Unless you get rid of them, they’ll sit on your skin, making it look dull and dry. The best way to remove the dead skin cells is to exfoliate. Take 1/2 cup of brown sugar, 1/4 cup of coconut oil, and 2 tbsp. honey. Mix them thoroughly in a bowl and you have your homemade scrub. Gently rub it on your skin in circular motions – especially on the areas that are exposed to the Sun. If you do this two to three times a week, you will have beautiful skin all year round.

2. Face pack for preventing breakouts

Breakouts are pretty common during summers, especially if you have oily skin. Here’s what you can do to prevent them. Take 3 tbsp. Fuller’s Earth (Multani Mitti), 1/2 a lemon, 2 tbsp. Rosewater, 1 tbsp. yogurt. Blend them to form a smooth paste. Apply the paste on your face and let it sit for a while. Once it’s dry, wash it off with cold water. It’s one of the best homemade recipes for preventing breakouts.

3. Hydrate

According to doctors, you need to drink at least 3.7 liters of water every day to ensure the proper functioning of your body. Always carry a water bottle with you and remind yourself to drink every 30 minutes. Water prevents dehydration and helps flush out toxins from your body that can cause breakouts on your skin.

By following these three simple yet effective tips, you can enjoy smooth, supple, and glowing skin throughout the entire summer season.

- By Shahnaz Husain

(Disclaimer: IndiaTV does not hold any responsibility for the above-mentioned tips)