Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANASA VARANASI Everything about Manasa Varanasi who is representing India at Miss World 2021 pageant

After 21-year-old Harnaaz Sandhu brought Miss Universe crown home, countrymen are excited for the upcoming Miss World 2021 pageant. This year Manasa Varanasi will be representing India at the 70th Miss World pageant that will be held on December 16 December at Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot, San Juan, Puerto Rico. The reigning beauty, Toni-Ann Singh of Jamaica, will crown the next successor.

The 23-year-old Manasa was crowned Miss India World 2020. She was born in Hyderabad. She is a financial information exchange analyst. She has studied at Vasavi College of Engineering.

According to Miss India website, while growing up, Manasa was a shy child and instead preferred to express herself through Bharatanatyam and music. Her favourite quote as listed on the website is, "Tell me, what is it you plan to do with your one wild and precious life?" Books, music, yoga and dreamy skies interest her.

Meanwhile, Manasa believes in making a difference in society with her deeds. She has been working with less-fortunate kids over the past few years. She has also been the forerunner of her initiative 'Beauty With a Purpose' project where she advocates to strengthen child protection laws in India. Not just this, Manasa has also collaborated with Hyderabad police for their campaign 'We Can,' which works towards preventing and stopping child sexual abuse in the state.

Manasa took to Instagram and shared that she has made it to the Top 10 Miss World 2021 after winning the 'Beauty with a Purpose' round. She wrote, “Heart overflowing with gratitude!. India, we made it to the Top 10 of Beauty with a Purpose round at Miss World 2021!"

For the national gift, Manasa carried a painting of Rasleela. The incredible artwork displays Lord Krishna, Radha, and Gopikas, dancing and celebrating their spiritual love for Krishna.

Also read: Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu gets warm welcome at Mumbai airport | PICS

Apart from India, the other nine countries that have made it to the Top 10 list are Kenya, England, Czech Republic, Sri Lanka, Philippines, USA, Madagascar, South Africa, and Nepal.

Also read: Everything about Harnaaz Sandhu, who brought Miss Universe crown home after 21 years