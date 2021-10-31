Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BELLAJADEBOTANICALS Diwali 2021: Your go to guide for skin and hair care tips this festive season

The season of festivals and celebrations is here! and the hustle to prepare for everything has already started. From picking your favourite outfits to deciding the menu and the decor, we are sure you won't leave any stone unturned to make the most of this time. But amidst all this we tend to ignore the most important part that is our body and the result is visible on our skin and hair as they tend to loose its glow and freshness. With an extremely busy schedule wherein you need to shop, socialise, clean your house, attend pre Diwali parties, you shouldn't compromise with your health and your body.

Just to make sure that you look your best on the festival, here we bring to you some easy steps that you can follow to retain the glow on your skin and glossy tresses:

Skin care tips:

Remember to complete your intake of water of 8-10 glasses which is the best and the important remedy for a glowing skin.

Treat your skin with Vitamin E and essential oil rich creams and oils which protects skin.

As the festive season will keep you on the move, wrap up your skincare routine with a smear of sunscreen. Use powerful UV protection which fights free radicals and keeps your skin ever glowing.

Scrub, tone, polish and moisturise for gleaming skin. One can never go wrong with skin moisturizing with shea butter and aloe vera based body lotions. It will help in exfoliating the dead skin cells and stimulating the blood-circulation which gives a fresh look to the skin.

Hair care tips:

How your hair looks to make a lot of difference to your complete look. But do not forget a proper hair care regime can relax and clear your mind.

Start with a good oil massage which provides nourishment to the hair and scalp. It throws the stress right out. Coconut oil, Amla oil, Argan oil and Red onion oil are especially recommended.

Special occasions call for special treatment, after a good hair wash deep condition your hair with a mask.

A Keratin hair mask works wonders by putting life into your hair.

Finish up with a vitamin-enriched serum for lustrous hair.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.