Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINAKAIF Coconut oil: The super ingredient for your hair

Why bother with the tiresome and expensive hunt for exotic oils, when there's a super oil, literally growing in our own backyard. Its abundantly available, its benefits are versatile, it's superior among its peers' , it is coconut oil. The old charm of this oil has sustained its influence for centuries and remains a staple in most homes. Here's why.

Repairs Damage:

The woes of pollution, styling, and a busy lifestyles are bound to take a toll on your mane. Luckily, the solution is well at hand. Hair damage can be a thing of the past with coconut oil to the rescue. Use it as a shield or a pacifier, the choice is yours. For the former, a small coin-size amount, spread across your hair, works to form a layer that protects from the heat of styling gadgets and the sun. As a repair mechanism, this same oil goes deeper than any other oil into the hair and scalp to repair and truly exhibit the concept of 'beauty from within'.

Secret Behind Voluminous Hair:

An immediate consequence of protected and well-nourished hair, is increased growth and more volume. The nutrients from this powerful nut oil work like magic to strengthen the roots, accentuate the growth, and improve the health of the scalp. The end result is a head full of lustrous and bouncy locks. Bid adieu to bad hair days.

The Magic of Preventing Greying:

Environmental factors, stress, hormonal changes, the list goes on toward the many dangers of greying. Luckily, help is around the corner. Worry no more. Grab your bottle of coconut oil and massage away to improve circulation around the scalp and simultaneously offer intensive nourishment from the outside. The combined effect is a sure shot formula toward grey hair prevention. As the dual effect takes hold, another positive side effect is hair lustre like never before.

Coconut oil your one stop shop to hair care and does the job far better than its counterparts. Apply like a serum, massage for intensive care, leave on overnight for a good old-fashioned soak -- the choice is yours and the benefits endless.