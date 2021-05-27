Image Source : INSTA/MIREYATECNOVITAL.COM.VE Benefits of Hyaluronic acid for the skincare

Hyaluronic acid is known as the clear and gooey substance that is naturally produced by our body. It helps to retain moisture and keeps tissues and joints lubricated. It is also considered as the clear and lubricating substance that helps in repairing the tissues and gives protection to the skin. Hyaluronic acid is now included in many skincare products like moisturisers, serums etc. When hyaluronic acid is applied in the form of a cream, serum or any other product, it forms a permeable layer on the skin and penetrates deep into the skin, gives it hydration and makes it firm.

In today's time, Hyaluronic acid has become a popular skin care treatment for all kinds of skin problems. Hyaluronic acid based gels, creams, and serums help to get rid of wrinkles and aging while making the face look better and glowing. Hyaluronic acid helps with the growth of soft tissue, prompts the body to make more collagen and elastin, keeps the skin moisturized, prevents tightness, boots elasticity, and reduces scarring.

Here are few benefits of using Hyaluronic acid for the skincare:

● No matter what your skin type, it is essential to retain the natural moisture of the skin and hyaluronic acid is a best skincare treatment to retain natural moisture. It helps in improving the texture of the skin, combats dryness and patchy skin.

● Hyaluronic acid contains soothing and hydrating properties. It helps in improving all kinds of acne marks and reduces inflammation. Skincare products that contain hyaluronic acid helps to reduce inflammation of the skin. It soothes the skin and reduces acne marks.

● Hyaluronic acid unclog pores of the skin, which is one way to get clear and smooth skin. It has the property that helps the skin to breathe and replenish the scars. The natural hydration properties present in hyaluronic acid lock in the moisture, which makes the skin radiant and supple.

● Hydration is the best thing when it comes to reducing the appearance of fine lines and helping tighten skin’s texture. Hyaluronic acid absorbs moisture that’s physically put onto the skin, but it also absorbs moisture from the air As the skin retains extra moisture, that makes it look plumper and firmer.

● Hyaluronic acid also plays an important role in healing wounds. Its concentrations increase when there is damage in need of repair. Applying hyaluronic acid reduces the size of wounds and decreases the pain faster.

● As we age, our skin’s natural protective barrier gets weaker and it leaves the skin vulnerable to pollution and other environmental factors. Hyaluronic acid is known for helping boost the skin’s hydration content which, in turn, slows down the deterioration process and gives the skin a more youthful looking appearance.

● Hyaluronic acid helps to give natural hydration to the skin layer, which makes it clear and plump. A natural boost of hydration is essential for every skin type especially for acne prone skin, it is very sensitive, and one should be careful while picking products for this skin type.

● Hyaluronic acid retains water moisture and deeply hydrates the skin. Add hyaluronic acid into your skincare routine, it increases the hydration process, and gives the skin even more valuable, rejuvenating moisture.

● When hyaluronic acid is used in skincare products like creams and serums, it brings moisture to the surface of the skin. Its ability to draw and hold water on the skin, it can be used as a humectant in the skin care regimen.

Inputs from Dr. Ajay Rana, Dermatologist and Aesthetic Physician