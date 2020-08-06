Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KREETIKASHARMAUNIVERSE2 Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020: Fashion, beauty and grooming essential deals you cannot miss

E-commerce giant Amazon kicked off its Prime Day 2020 sale in India on August 6. With amazing beauty, fashion and grooming essential deals, the sale will run for 48 hours i.e. till August 7th. The Amazon Prime Day Sale looks to revive sales and help sellers, many of whom have seen a significant impact on the business on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. From saving, shopping and entertainment, it brings along a variety of deals for the customers and choose and relish while sitting in the luxury of their house. Brands like Adidas, Faces Canada, The Body Shop, Revlon and others have put out 'once in a lifetime' deals, offering the products at an affordable rate, which means big savings.

"We are super excited that members can start discovering joy early ahead of Prime Day and earn cashbacks every time they shop from tens of thousands of small businesses including local stores, karigars, and saheli entrepreneurs, while supporting their business in these challenging times," Amit Agarwal, SVP and Country Manager at Amazon India, said.

Here are the Amazon Prime Day 2020 Sale deals you cannot miss-

Fashion: Clothes and accessories

Who doesn't have their wishlist filled with the latest collections from their favorite brands? Now is the time to transfer those wishlisted items to your cart as Amazon Prime Day Sale has exciting offers. Colorful tops for last-minute Zoom meetings, beautiful masks for grocery shopping and comfortable PJs for days you want to stay in bed, everything is available at a discounted price.

Beauty and Grooming

Amazon Prime Day 2020 Sale has up to 60 percent discount on beauty and grooming essentials. From creams, moisturizers, soaps, body wash and makeup, everything will help you save. Men have grown a beard during the COVID19 lockdown and they definitely need grooming essentials to maintain it. Products like hair gels, beard wax, beard oil, shaving kits and more are available at up to 50 percent discount.

Perfumes and Deodorants

Who likes body odor? Be at home or working in the office, Perfumes and Deodrants are something one cannot stay without. Amazon is giving up to 67 percent discount on all perfumes and deodorants so you don't have to worry about that odor ever again.

Watches

One can never have enough watches? Even though stepping out during the pandemic is restricted, that doesn't mean you have to let go of your style statement. What better than a classy watch to uplift your fashion quotient?

Note: Amazon India has partnered with HDFC Bank and customers can get an instant discount of 10% on using HDFC Credit/Debit card and EMI.

