Image Source : FREEPIK 3 Rules to follow for luscious and beautiful hair in summers

The summer season is the time to let loose the natural beauty of your hair. Instead of the clean-cut, sleek look, you want to go for the loose, comfortable look. However, the summer season also means an endless battle with the heat, humidity, dust, and pollution – which can take a toll on your hair. Luckily, you don’t have to go too far to find a solution to these challenges. The ingredients to get you started are right there in your home!

Condition naturally

Conditioning the hair is very important – especially during the summers when your hair is more vulnerable to damage. You can make your own natural conditioner by diluting apple cider vinegar with water. After you’ve washed your hair with this concoction, use coconut oil to de-frizz and moisturize your locks.

Apply a cooling hair mask to get rid of dandruff

The heat during the summers can cause dryness of the scalp and lead to dandruff. The easiest way to get rid of it is to create your own anti-dandruff hair mask. Take 2 lemons, 5 tbsp. yogurt, and 1 tbsp. honey. Blend the ingredients to create a paste.

Apply the paste to your hair by using your hands to make sure it reaches the scalp. Let it sit for 30 to 40 minutes and then wash off with cold water. Remember to condition afterward with a natural conditioner to get smooth, shiny, dandruff-free hair.

Cover up!

Make sure you cover your hair with a scarf or a hat when you’re stepping out into the Sun. This would help you retain moisture and create a barrier – preventing the harmful UV rays from reaching your hair and causing damage. Besides offering protection, a chic head covering also adds style points to your overall look.

Follow these three simple tips to keep your hair damage-free this summer!

(The author is Shahnaz Husain, Beauty expert)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)