Winter Solstice 2021: Time, Significance, Everything about the shortest day of the year

Winter Solstice 2021: Know about shortest day of the year

Winter Solstice 2021: The beginning of the Christmas and New Year celebrations is marked by the Winter Solstice worldwide. It is also called the December solstice as in the Northern hemisphere, it usually takes place between December 19 and 23. This phenomenon takes place when one of the Earth’s pole is tilted away from the sun at its maximum distance. This further lead to the shortest day of the year which is today, December 21 (Tuesday).

The winter solstice occurs during the hemisphere's winter. In the Northern Hemisphere, this is the December solstice (usually December 21 or 22) and in the Southern Hemisphere, this is the June solstice (usually June 20 or 21).

Winter Solstice 2021: Time

The Winter Solstice will take place at 09:28 PM IST. The sunrise will be at 7:10 am and sunset at 5:29 pm, according to drikpanchang.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the national capital witnessed another chilly morning with the minimum temperature settling at 4 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal. A cold wave is also declared when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and is 4.5 notches below than normal.