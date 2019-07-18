Vastu Tips: Direction of keeping Money Plant at home for prosperity and wealth

Vasu Tips: Direction of keeping Money Plant at home for prosperity and wealth

Vastu Tips for Money Plant Direction: According to the Vastu Shastra, money plant is considered a plant that brings health, wealth and prosperity in the house. People often decorate their home with Money Plant as it not just blesses them with prosperity but is the most beautiful plant that can be kept indoors. Money Plant has always been considered the epitome of good luck. It is said that keeping money plant at home can help to attain great heights in both personal and professional sphere of life.

However, if the money plant is not kept in the right direction, according to the vastu shastra it can also bring bad luck. There is no denying that vastu plays an important role in bring good vibes into your place- be it home or office. People follow vastu tip for every inch of their hour/office to maintain the positive effect of it in their life. In the same way, direction of money plant also matters to a great extent when it comes to vastu. According to Acharya Indu Prakash, money plant should be grown in the South-east direction of your house. He also claims that one should never grow the money plant in east or west direction as it brings misfortune. North-East direction is also not considered a good place to keep your money plant. Keeping money plant in North-East direction results in financial loss and also harms your relationship.

Here are more vastu tips from charya Indu Prakash-