Vastu Tips: What to do if eastern and northern part of your house is empty? 

In Vastu Shastra, know from Acharya Indu Prakash about the eastern and northern part of the building of your house being empty.  

July 30, 2020
In Vastu Shastra, know from Acharya Indu Prakash about the eastern and northern part of the east of the building being empty. If your house is east facing and the eastern and northern part of the house is empty, then a balcony or gallery should be built in the northeast direction, ie in the northeast. Though according to Vastu Shastra, the eastern and northern part of the house should be kept empty compared to other parts, but you will have two advantages from the plan to build a balcony in the northeast.

 

One, part of the north and east direction will remain empty and will also be useful. Also it will ensure the progress of your child. Apart from this, if you talk about making gates in the east facing building, then along with the main gate, other gates should also open towards the east direction. If you do this, you will get good results.

 

