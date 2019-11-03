Vastu Tips for bedroom: Want to maintain good husband-wife relationship? Avoid South-East direction

Image Source : PIXABY Vastu Tips: Want to maintain good husband-wife relationship? Don't keep bedroom in South-East direction

Couple’s bedroom should be such that the ambience affects in strengthening the relationship created out of nuptial bonds. Newly or years of married couple doesn’t matter, but what matter is their eternal ties and to maintain good relationship Vastu says to construct bedroom with proper consideration. Bedroom is a hub to unwind stress and carry out different activities of life, and for a couple choosing bedroom inappropriate direction is important for many reasons such as to prevent untimely death of spouse, bad health, miscarriage in women, better and early conception etc.

Yesterday, we talked about the impact on the relationship between the husband and wife of the bedroom in the south-east angle and today we will talk further in the same topic. We told you that having a bedroom in south-east angle increases the person's anger, but along with the anger it causes even more troubles. Whoever sleeps in this direction, especially the man, is at risk of having diseases related to the fire element.

Fire-related diseases include diseases such as hypertension, diabetes and heart attacks. Apart from this, one should also avoid choosing the south-east direction. This direction can also cause a rift between husband and wife. But if you have no other option other than these directions, then you should arrange for sleeping in the bedroom in the south-west direction in such a way that your head is in the south direction while sleeping.