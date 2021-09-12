Follow us on Image Source : PEXELS.COM Vastu Tips: Vastu defect in East direction of the house affects nature of family members

Today in Vastu Shastra, know about some things related to the east direction. The air element is believed to reside in the east. The energy of the air element brings freshness, joy and happiness in life. Therefore, if there is any kind of Vastu defect in the east direction, then it affects the nature of the members of the house. So know how to keep the east direction of the house balanced.

Heavy items should not be kept in the east direction of the house and even if they are kept, it should not count too much. Otherwise it increases the pressure in the east direction. In this direction, such arrangements should always be made that the circulation of air always remains inside the house. Also, do not keep any kind of junk in this direction. Take full care of cleanliness and there should be at least one window in the east direction.

This was discussed in Vastu Shastra about some things related to the east direction. Hope you will definitely fix the Vastu of your house by adopting these Vastu tips.