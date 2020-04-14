Vastu Tips: Using white marble flooring in north-west direction brings benefits

Vastu Shastra plays a crucial role while construction of a house, hotel, office, etc. From the past few days, Acharya Indu Prakash has been giving us tips on how the perfect choice of flooring can affect your life. In today's Vastu Shastra, learn from him about the Vyavya angle, ie the color of the floor in the north-west direction. According to Vastu Shastra, it is better to choose white color for the floor in the western angle, ie in the north-west direction.

Further, Acharya states that in this direction, people who live in that place get a lot of benefits if they use white-colored stone flooring. It develops mental power of a person.

Stating the benefits of the same, he says that doing the same can help you to take all your decisions well. Also you get knowledge of many new things and your relationship with your father is good in the house.

