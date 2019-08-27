Vastu Tips: Use salt to remove rifts between husband and wife at home

Vastu Tips: After throwing light at how salt plays a crucial role in maintaining a positive flow of energy in the house as well as in removing Vastu dosh, Acharya Indu Prakash is here to tell you how to use salt in maintain love relationship between a husband and his wife. He will tell you some tricks and tips today about how to reduce the conflict between husband and wife with the use of salt.

Small disputes and arguments keep surfacing between a husband and wife about the little things these days. With life getting busier and with no personal time for each other, the rifts get deepen. In such a situation, you should keep a piece of rock salt or standing salt in one corner of the bedroom and leave this piece in the same corner for a whole month. After one month, remove that piece and keep another new piece. You will see its positive effects in no time. There will be no disputes between husband and wife and there will be an atmosphere of peace and happiness in the house.

