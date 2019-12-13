Vastu Tips: Use salt remedies to get rid of quarrels at home. Here’s how

Use salt remedies to get rid of quarrels at home

In Vastu Shastra today, Acharya Indu Prakash talks about ways to avoid family problems and quarrel on small issues. In almost every family, there continues little bickering among the members over petty issues. While they keep the house alive, excess of them also becomes the reason of stress. Due to which the relationship becomes sour. However, these small fights can be avoided just by following a simple remedy that includes salt.

Salt is not just an important ingredient in making food but is also very effective to avoid such problems according to Vastu Shastra. For this, take a piece of rock salt or whole salt and put it in any corner of the house. When that piece of salt gets spoiled or turns black, then replace it with another piece of salt. By doing this, there will be peace in the house.

