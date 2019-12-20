Vastu Tips: Tulsi plant enhances positive energy in house

Know about Tulsi plant and its importance

In Vastu Shastra, today we will talk about Tulsi plant and its importance in Indian households. As per Vastu Sashtra, Tulsi is considered auspicious. Placing it in the house courtyard can help eliminate Vastu doshas. Tulsi plant is quite useful when it comes to health. It is a medicinal plant that works wonders. Basil or Tulsi also helps in improving financial situation of a family. It is wonderful invitation to Goddess Lakshmi

Tulsi is also believed to destroy negativity and increase positive energy. This helps family members to be full of positivity and stay away from problems.