Vastu Tips: Salt and water should be kept in south west corner of the house. Know why

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salt and water should be kept in south west corner of the house

Vastu Tips: Acharya Indu Prakash will tell you how you can maintain happiness, peace and flow of money at home. Yesterday we talked in Vastu Shastra about eradicating negativity and removing poverty from the house and today we will talk about maintaining the flow of money in the house.

Many times, there is a shortage of money in the house, and many times, it comes in abundance that it becomes a problem to handle or manage it properly. According to Vastu Shastra, to keep the flow of money constant in the house, you should place a glass filled with water and salt it the south west corner of the house. After this, put a red colored bulb on the back side of the glass, so that whenever the bulb lights up, it will also reflect on the glass. Whenever the water evaporates, clean the glass and fill it with salt and water again.

Also read:

Vastu Tips: Grains for daily use should be stored in aerial angle, know why

Vastu Tips: Main entrance of hotel should be constructed in North East direction. Know why

Vastu Tips: Always choose rectangular or square shaped land for hotels or restaurants. Know why