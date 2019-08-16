Vastu Tips: Rift between father and son? Make this relationship sweet by adopting these remedies

Vastu Shastra plays an important role in bringing good vibes in your lives, homes, and offices by aligning the furniture, plants, paintings and other things in the right direction. There are certain things that vastu shastra guides which should be kept in mind in order to maintain the positive flow of energy. In today’s Vastu Shastra Acharya Indu Prakash will tell you about Vastu Dosha which causes tension between father and son.

Many times it happens that even on small matters, there is a dispute between father and son in the house. If something like this is happening to you, then Vaastu Dosha in the house may be its main reason. Now we will give you some Vastu tips by which you can get rid of these controversies and make your relationship with father sweet.

According to Vastu Shastra, the biggest cause of tension between father and son is believed to be contamination of the north-eastern corner of the house. Therefore, to get rid of all this, the north-east direction of the house should always be kept clean. Also, garbage should never be kept in this direction. By keeping the north-east direction clear, there is an end of mutual disunity between the members of the house and the sense of envy that develops between each other.

Vastu Tips: Useful advices for shop owners for good business

Vastu Tips For Home: Never put Tulsi plant in this direction in your abode

Vastu Tips for Kids’ Bedroom: Most effective Vastu suggestions for your child’s success

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page