Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: Putting picture of green parrot in the North direction of house is auspicious

In the Vastu Shastra yesterday, Acharya Indu Prakash spoke about putting a parrot picture in the house and know more about the same today. A photograph of parrots should be placed in the house in the North direction. By putting a picture of a parrot in this direction, the child's interest in studies not only increases, but his memory capacity also increases. He is able to use his abilities well.

Actually, putting a picture of a green parrot in this direction also helps in ending. North direction is the beloved direction of Mercury and Mercury is the planet of your tongue, your behavior, your mind, and your beauty. The position of Mercury in the horoscope determines how you speak, how you behave, your personality, and your intelligence.

Therefore, if your child's mind is more fickle, and does not pay much attention to their studies, then you should put a picture of green parrot in the north direction of their room. Also keep in mind that while studying, the child should be facing towards north.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage