Vastu Tips: Putting a picture of Goddess Annapurna in kitchen brings monetary benefits

In Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash had yesterday told you about which picture to put in the house to increase confidence and morale, and today he will tell you how and which picture you should put in the kitchen. The kitchen is the most important place in the house because this is the temple of Goddess Annapurna and therefore it becomes very important to take care of its beauty to increase the flow of good luck.

If you are able to put a picture of Mata Annapurna in the kitchen, then it is good to put a beautiful picture full of fruits and vegetables in your kitchen. By putting these pictures in the kitchen, there is never a shortage of money in the house. The grain stocks are always full and there is happiness and prosperity in the house.

Apart from this, if your kitchen is not made in the south-east or south direction as per Vastu or there is any other problem related to Vastu, then a green wooden cabinet should be installed in the south-east of the kitchen.

