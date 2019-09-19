Vastu Tips: Put Lord Ganesha’s idol at the entrance to bring prosperity to the shop

Put Lord Ganesha’s idol at the entrance to bring prosperity to the shop

Vastu Tips for Shops: Acharya Indu Prakash has already told you about the vastu dosh that can occur if you work sitting under the beam in your office. Now he will tell you about some measures that can be taken to bring prosperity in your shop.

If your shop is not built according to the Vastu Shastra and you cannot even sabotage the shop, then Acharya Indu Prakash is here to suggest measure you can take in order to eliminate vastu dosh. One thing that can be done is place two statues of Lord Ganesha at the entrance of the shop. Make sure that the idols are facing opposite each other with their backs connected. Lord Ganesha's vision is that of providing wealth and prosperity which can help in the growth of your business.

If you only put one Ganesha’s idol on the outside, then only those coming from outside will benefit. Therefore, the installation of Ganesha's idol or picture from both sides can only prevent Vastu defects and can bring profit in the shop.

